you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro bags multi-year business process services deal from Falck

As part of the contract, Wipro will help transform Falck's finance operations through its enterprise operations transformation model, Wipro said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT services major Wipro today said it has bagged a multi-year business process services engagement from Denmark-based Falck. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the contract, Wipro will help transform Falck's finance operations through its enterprise operations transformation model, Wipro said in a statement.

This engagement will help Falck increase operational efficiency and achieve data and process consistency across its different entities around the globe, it added.

Headquartered in Denmark, Falck is supplier of ambulance services, employee health care and roadside assistance and is active in 35 countries with over 37,000 employees.

"We have chosen to engage with Wipro as we believe they are the right partner for us in our journey of transformation, which aims to centralise and standardise our finance processes and systems across our global operations," Falck Vice President, Global Business Services Allan Kjer said.

Carl-Henrik Hallström, Head of the Nordic Region at Wipro, said the company is confident that its capabilities will enable it to deliver significant benefits to Falck, and eventually to the end-users who rely on Falck's services.

Wipro has been present in the Nordic region for over a decade and works with customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, energy, natural resources, utilities, financial services, telecom and retail industry verticals.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:42 pm

