    Wipro bags five-year contract from Nokia for digital transformation

    The goal of the strategic partnership is to "enable Nokia to win in the 5G world and beyond", said top Wipro official Vinay Farake.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    Representative image

     
     
    Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro Ltd on June 26 announced the signing of a new five-year contract with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia for digital transformation.

    The new pact is aimed at "driving digital transformation" and "efficiencies in global business services" of Nokia, the IT major said in a statement.

    The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago, it added.

    Wipro, as part of the agreement, will deliver global business services in support of Nokia’s renewed operating model, "focusing on process optimisation, touchless processing and enhanced user and customer experience across order management supply chain, finance, and accounting operations", the statement said.

    For Nokia, this represents a major step towards digitalisation of its operations by leveraging Wipro’s "unique transformation and innovation capabilities", it further noted.

    Wipro has been selected as a long-term partner to "support Nokia GBS’ service delivery transformation over the next five years", said Rod Lindsay, the company's vice president for global business services.

    "This marks a significant milestone in our journey aimed at delivering tangible benefits to Nokia Business Groups through a unified service desk, seamless service integration, improved transparency and performance of GBS (global business service),” Lindsay added.

    According to Vinay Firake, Wipro's senior vice president and managing director of Nordic region, the company's goal is to "enable Nokia to win in

    the 5G world and beyond".

    "We have a truly strategic partnership with Nokia, built over 20 years, based on our shared values. We now have a shared purpose: to drive impactful and quantified business outcomes enabled through technology, automation, and process digitisation," he added.

    While an official statement on the partnership has been issued on July 26, Wipro noted that it had, in the press release issued along with the financial results of FY22, mention the deal without naming the customer or detailing the tenure and size.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #Digital transformation #Nokia #Wipro
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 06:00 pm
