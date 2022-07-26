Wipro bags five-year contract from Nokia for digital transformation

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro Ltd on June 26 announced the signing of a new five-year contract with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia for digital transformation.

The new pact is aimed at "driving digital transformation" and "efficiencies in global business services" of Nokia, the IT major said in a statement.

The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago, it added.

Wipro, as part of the agreement, will deliver global business services in support of Nokia’s renewed operating model, "focusing on process optimisation, touchless processing and enhanced user and customer experience across order management supply chain, finance, and accounting operations", the statement said.

For Nokia, this represents a major step towards digitalisation of its operations by leveraging Wipro’s "unique transformation and innovation capabilities", it further noted.

Wipro has been selected as a long-term partner to "support Nokia GBS’ service delivery transformation over the next five years", said Rod Lindsay, the company's vice president for global business services.

"This marks a significant milestone in our journey aimed at delivering tangible benefits to Nokia Business Groups through a unified service desk, seamless service integration, improved transparency and performance of GBS (global business service),” Lindsay added.

According to Vinay Firake, Wipro's senior vice president and managing director of Nordic region, the company's goal is to "enable Nokia to win in

the 5G world and beyond".

"We have a truly strategic partnership with Nokia, built over 20 years, based on our shared values. We now have a shared purpose: to drive impactful and quantified business outcomes enabled through technology, automation, and process digitisation," he added.