Wipro appoints Satya Easwaran as Country Head for India

IT major Wipro India Ltd announced on April 18 that Satya Easwaran has been appointed as the Country Head for India. He will be looking into strengthening Wipro’s India business across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation, and modernisation engagements.

The Indian MNC said in a regulatory filing that Easwaran will help clients leverage Wipro’s capabilities and investments in cloud, digital, engineering R&D, data/analytics and cybersecurity to succeed in their business and digital transformation initiatives.

Wipro further informed that Easwaran has global work experience in driving end-to-end business transformation programmes for leading enterprises in different sectors. Before joining Wipro, he was the Head of Business Consulting and the Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) Sector Leader at KPMG India.

During his stint at KPMG India and in the United States and while he worked for Accenture India, Easwaran has held multiple leadership positions in management consulting with a focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud, digital, strategy and transformation.

“India is a strategic market for Wipro and I am excited to welcome Satya to champion our bold ambition for growth and leadership here. Easwaran’s rich international experience in delivering highvalue consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro’s positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients," said Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

“I am honoured to be a part of Wipro and lead this strategic geography. India is experiencing significant technology-led shifts and a growing demand for specialised skills and innovation – all of which present us with exciting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with clients and deliver value to our ecosystem. I look forward to contributing towards Wipro's leadership in the India market," said Easwaran, who holds an Engineering degree in Electronics from Mumbai University, and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University.





