Wipro appoints Jasjit Singh Kang as Head of Digital Operations & Platforms

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro said on February 17 that it has appointed Jasjit Singh Kang as Head of Digital Operations & Platforms.

Kang will be reporting to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner - iCORE, Wipro Limited. Wipro’s iCORE business refers to integrated cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Service .

Kang joined Wipro as a part of the Alight acquisition in 2018 and was instrumental in integrating the business and leading the Asia Pacific operations. “With over 28 years of technology and business leadership experience, Jasjit brings his expertise in operations management, technology-based innovation, business development, and relationship management to the role. As a Senior Vice President and Head, he will focus on driving excellence in delivery operations and business growth,” the company said in a statement.

Before Wipro, Jasjit spent seven years in the banking industry with Citibank, Bank of America, and ANZ Grindlays. He has also worked in the Business Process Management industry with leading companies like Genpact (erstwhile GE Capital International Services), WNS and Aon. He served as the Chairperson for the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Global In-house Centers (GIC) for the North India region.

“The DOP practice has grown in leaps and bounds over the last six years and our customer requirements continue to evolve every day. I have immense faith in Jasjit's expertise to build the momentum and create futuristic operations for our end customers,'' Bandaru said in the statement.

Kang said, “These are exciting times and Wipro is in a strong position to grow with integrated technology and digital capability. I look forward to leading the team to greater success.”