Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro appoints former Yes Bank executive Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer. His predecessor Rohit Adlakha left the firm in December 2020.

Purohit, who was the Chief Information Officer at Yes Bank, has over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services. At Yes Bank, Anup was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy.

Prior to that, Purohit was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays, and JPMC in leadership roles. In his new role as Chief Information Officer, Purohit will report to Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer, Wipro.

“I am excited with the opportunity of joining Wipro and playing a role in the transformation journey. I look forward to drawing from my prior experience and knowledge, and endeavor to guide businesses as they move forward in the new digital world," said Purohit in a statement.

“As enterprises reposition themselves and aggressively move towards digital technologies, the role of the CIO in driving transformation has become more significant and complex. I am pleased to welcome Anup and am confident his industry experience will add immense value to the team,” said Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer, Wipro Limited, added.

These leadership appointments come after the senior leadership churn the company saw since the new CEO Thierry Delaporte took over in July 2020. The company also announced a restructuring in a bid to accelerate growth, which came into effect on January 1, 2021.

The other critical hires at Wipro in recent months include Subha Tatavarti, its Chief Technology Officer, Stephanie Trautman, who will be the chief growth officer, a new role created under the new business model to drive large deals momentum, and Pierre Bruno, who will be heading Europe, which is one of the key focus areas for the company.

New strategy

The company had seven strategic business units (like healthcare and banking), service lines (digital, cloud, data, and AI), and nine geographies. Under the new strategy, which came into effect on January 1, it will be replaced with four Strategic Market Units (SMUs) and two Global Business Lines (GBLs). Wipro had said it will add new roles such as chief growth officer and appoint more global account executives to mine existing customers and build new relationships, as part of its new strategy.