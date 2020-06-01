App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

Such a scenario could "adversely affect our future revenues, operating results and overall financial performance," Wipro said in its 20-F filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT major Wipro anticipates a decrease in its gross margins in the short-term due to lower demand for IT products and delay in customers' purchasing decisions, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a regulatory filing. The Bengaluru-based firm noted that the conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can affect the rate of customer spending, including through cancellations or ramp-downs of existing projects, increased requests for furloughs and price discounts.

Such a scenario could "adversely affect our future revenues, operating results and overall financial performance," Wipro said in its 20-F filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"In the short term, there may be a decrease in gross margins due to any decrease in technology spending, lower demand for IT products, lower rate of customer spending, delay in customers' purchasing decisions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

Close

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted businesses across the world. Like many of its peers, Wipro has also refrained from providing a revenue outlook citing uncertainty on account of COVID-19 outbreak as the reason for the decision.

related news

In response to COVID-19, the company is focusing on various cost optimisation initiatives, Wipro said.

This includes re-skilling and re-deployment of its workforce from its existing pool of talent, and new hiring will be done only for business-critical reasons.

The company is optimising costs relating to travel, facilities and other discretionary spends like marketing events, as well as deferring annual increases in salary and progression cycles.

It is also optimising its variable workforce (ie sub-contractors), including replacing them with its existing internal pool of talent, Wipro said.

The filing noted that Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala saw his pay package rise 11.8 per cent to $4.42 million (about Rs 33.38 crore) in fiscal 2020 from the previous year.

This included $1.07 million in salary and allowances, $1.29 million in commission/variable pay, $2.04 million (others) and $4,800 in long-term compensation (deferred benefit).

Neemuchwala , who announced his resignation in January this year, had drawn a package of $3.95 million (about Rs 27.32 crore) in fiscal 2019.

Wipro has named Capgemini veteran Thierry Delaporte as the CEO and MD of the company, who will take over the role at Wipro on July 6.

Rishad A Premji received $683,496 (about Rs 5.15 crore), while Azim H Premji received $135,772 (about Rs 1.02 crore) in fiscal 2020, the filing said.

Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal's pay package was at $5,90,016 (about Rs 4.42 crore) in fiscal 2020.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:07 pm

tags #Business #Wipro

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.