WinZO saw 40 billion micro transactions in FY23; eyes 55 billion in FY24

Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform WinZO announced on June 13 that it has crossed 40 billion micro transactions in FY23 and expects to touch 55 billion transactions by FY24.

The company said these transactions are primarily of small ticket sizes that users carry out during their game play. UPI accounts for at least 75 percent of the transaction volume on WinZO’s platform, it said.

For the March-ended quarter, WinZO claimed that it clocked over 12 billion transactions, which includes 4.3 billion transactions in March 2023.

The New Delhi-based startup claims that over 90 percent of its 130 million registered users hail from tier-2 cities and beyond. The company has also partnered with local state and cooperative banks to offer UPI promotions and incentives to their account holders, in a bid to improve traction and trust among users.

"WinZO’s new users add small amounts to their (in-app) wallet and then engage in gaming activities through frequent micro transactions as low as Re 1. UPI has greatly enhanced market access for startups like WinZO that rely solely on digital payments for its business," WinZO co-founder Paavan Nanda said in a statement.

Started by Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore in 2018, WinZO enables developers to host their games on the platform and earn revenue through a microtransaction-based monetisation model ranging from Re 1- Rs 10, instead of the traditional in-app purchases and advertisement-based models.

WinZO claims to have a portfolio of over 100 games spanning various genres, including strategy, sports, casual, card, arcade, racing and action, and board games across 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri.

The startup counts US-based Griffin Gaming Partners, Maker’s Fund, Courtside, and Kalaari Capital among its investors. It has raised a total of $100 million across multiple financing rounds to date.

Earlier this month, WinZO announced that it has concluded a third round of ESOP liquidation, enabling about 25 percent of its workforce to partially liquidate their vested ESOPs.

Employees who had served a minimum of two years with the company were eligible for the liquidation exercise, the company said. The first and second ESOP liquidation rounds were done in 2021 for its current and former employees.