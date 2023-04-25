 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WinZO debuts cybersecurity programme to develop open-source technologies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

WinZO CHASE aims to invest in and develop open-source technology and best practices that can be used by businesses, government agencies and other organisations

WinZO aims to scale this programme to 100 colleges in two years.

Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform WinZO has launched a cybersecurity initiative called Code Health and Security Evaluation (CHASE) in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID).

The programme aims to invest in and develop open-source technology and best practices that can be used by businesses, government agencies and other organizations to protect against cyber actors who exploit vulnerabilities.

Through this, WinZO and its partner institutes will develop cybersecurity technologies across areas such as information and event management, endpoint detection and response protocols, security orchestration, encryption, and penetration testing and detection technology.

Top-performing participants will be eligible for internships and pre-placement interviews at WinZO, the company said in a statement.