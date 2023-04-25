WinZO debuts cybersecurity programme to develop open-source technologies

WinZO aims to scale this programme to 100 colleges in two years.

Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform WinZO has launched a cybersecurity initiative called Code Health and Security Evaluation (CHASE) in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID).

The programme aims to invest in and develop open-source technology and best practices that can be used by businesses, government agencies and other organizations to protect against cyber actors who exploit vulnerabilities.

Through this, WinZO and its partner institutes will develop cybersecurity technologies across areas such as information and event management, endpoint detection and response protocols, security orchestration, encryption, and penetration testing and detection technology.

Top-performing participants will be eligible for internships and pre-placement interviews at WinZO, the company said in a statement.

“Preventing attacks or mitigating the spread of an attack as quickly as possible is of utmost importance for a platform that scales across over 100 million users, 20% of which are making their first digital payments,” WinZO co-founder Paavan Nanda said.

The company stated that it aims to scale this programme to 100 colleges in two years.

Started by Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore in 2018, WinZO enables developers to host their games on the platform and earn revenue through a microtransaction-based monetisation model ranging from Re 1- Rs 10, instead of the traditional in-app purchases and advertisement-based models.

WinZO claims to have a portfolio of over 100 games spanning various genres, including strategy, sports, casual, card, arcade, racing and action, and board games across 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. It claims to facilitate over four billion micro-transactions per month on the platform.

The startup also claims to have a 100-million registered user base, of which 90 percent hail from tier-2 cities and beyond.

WinZO counts US-based Griffin Gaming Partners, Maker’s Fund, Courtside, and Kalaari Capital among its investors. It has raised a total of $100 million across multiple financing rounds to date.