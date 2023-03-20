 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WinZO debuts $50 million fund to back gaming, interactive entertainment startups

Mar 20, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

WinZO plans to invest at least $10 million of the fund in US-based interactive entertainment startups.

WinZO enables developers to host their games on the platform and earn revenue through a microtransaction based monetisation model

Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform WinZO announced on March 20 a new $50-million game developer fund to back gaming startups, as the New Delhi-based startup looks to expand its user base and footprint across the world.

Of this, the company plans to invest at least $10 million in US-based interactive entertainment startups.

This is WinZO's fourth such fund in the past four years. WinZO announced a $1.5 million maiden fund in July 2019 followed by a $5 million fund in November 2020 and a $20 million fund in September 2021.

Its portfolio companies include game development studio Bombay Play, Web3 gaming firms IndiGG and Upskillz, UK-based gaming studio Village Studio and blockchain-based creator economy and streaming startup Glip.