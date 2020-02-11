App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winsome Diamonds promoter Jatin Mehta, family may have moved to Montenegro: Report

Mehta owes over Rs 6,500 crore to a consortium of lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Investigating authorities suspect that diamantaire Jatin Mehta, accused of bank fraud, might have moved to Montenegro along with his family, according to a report by The Economic Times.

At least four investigative agencies are investigating cases related to Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery promoter Jatin Mehta and his family members.

Mehta owes over Rs 6,500 crore to a consortium of lenders.

Winsome Diamonds, the country’s second largest “wilful defaulter”, is facing insolvency proceedings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Two limited-liability companies listed in Montenegro capital Podgorica – Pegasus Consultancy and Adamas International – were registered on December 25, 2017, ET reported citing documents and sources.

Jatin Rajnikant Mehta is the ‘face in society’ of Pegasus Consultancy, the report said. His wife Sonia Mehta holds the same position at Adamas International, of which she owns 100 percent.

Both companies cite non-specialised wholesale trade as their business, share the same address, and are headquartered at George Washington Boulevard No 108, the report said.

Another company, Mehta Global Company, has mentioned Mehta’s aide Manish Kumar as its director. Kumar owns 100 percent shares of the company, which is into restaurants and food services.

“Information has now come to light that they have managed to procure the citizenship of Montenegro and have managed to float a few companies there,” an official told the paper.

While the Mehtas have continued their business in diamonds, evidence suggests that they are branching out into real estate, the official added.


First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery

