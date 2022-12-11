 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winsome Diamonds case: Jatin Mehta invokes 50-year-old case involving Maharani of Baroda

Danish Khan
Dec 11, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST

The Mehtas are subject to a worldwide freezing order, but are seeking to halt the proceedings on the ground that the dispute has no meaningful connection with England.

Jatin Mehta (2009 photo via Wikimedia Commons)

The latest round of the legal battle between diamantaire Jatin Mehta and Standard Chartered Bank and Grant Thornton, on the former’s application that India, and not England, is the appropriate jurisdiction for the proceedings, has concluded after a two-day hearing in the high court. The Mehtas have challenged the English court’s jurisdiction on grounds of forum non conveniens (inconvenient forum), but interestingly references were made to another case originating in the late 1960s involving the Maharani of Baroda and an international French art dealer.

Mehta and his family members face allegations of using UK registered companies to launder proceeds of a fraud involving $1 billion of gold which arose due to default on repayments to 15 Indian banks in 2013. Over a decade after the default, the Mehtas are subject to a worldwide freezing order, but are seeking to halt the proceedings on the ground that the dispute has “everything to do with India" and has no meaningful connection with England.

This has the echo of the case decided by the court of appeal in London in 1972 wherein influential art dealer Daniel Wildenstein was served with a writ while he was in England just for a day at the Ascot races. Just like the Mehtas, Wildenstein had resisted the efforts to “Anglicise" the case, characterising it as oppressive and vexatious, but ultimately the Maharani of Baroda had triumphed.

In 1965, the Maharani of Baroda, who resided in France, bought a painting from Wildenstein for £32,920. It was supposed to be the painting of a female allegorical figure ‘La Poesie’ by the 18th century master Francois Boucher. It was a highly-sought-after work. Wildenstein belonged to a family famous for dealing in artefacts – his grandfather had started the business which had a presence in New York, Paris and London. In London he had an office in New Bond Street – incidentally, Nirav Mody too had an outlet there – and was a regular visitor to England. The painting he sold to the Maharani was certified by his London office to be authentic and valuable. The painting was brought to London to be sold in an auction by Sotheby’s. To the Maharani’s surprise, the auction house said it was worth £750 as it was not by Boucher but from someone in his circle.

The Maharani approached the UK court seeking return of the money she paid for the painting along with damages. It took nine months for the writ, filed in 1969, to be served on Wildenstein. In June 1970, he was at the Ascot Races for a day where he was handed the papers. Wildenstein asked the court to set aside the writ on the ground that it was frivolous, vexatious, an abuse of process and caused him inconvenience. He also advanced the argument that France and not England was the correct jurisdiction.

The two lower courts agreed that the serving of the writ was oppressive as Wildenstein was in England for a short visit. Besides, the correct jurisdiction would be France where the transaction took place and where both the parties ordinarily resided. The Maharani went to the court of appeal which ruled in her favour in March 1972.