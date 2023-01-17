 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wine is growth story, Q3 record sales in line with expectations: Sula Vineyards' CEO

Jan 17, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

In the wine tourism business, the company recorded its gross billings amounting to Rs 23 crore in the third quarter, a 13 percent surge over Rs 20.3 crore a year back.

Rajeev Samant, managing director, and chief executive officer of Sula Vineyards, expect wine consumption and sales to stay strong in the upcoming year and also sees the wine market grow much higher than spirits and beer.

"Wine is a growth story," he said in an interview with CNBCTV18. "We are not here to compete with whiskey ... India is a whiskey-drinking country and that is not what we are talking about".

Sula Vineyards posted its highest quarterly revenues so far in Q3FY23. The company's sales of its own wine brands jumped to Rs 187.2 crore in Q3FY23, which is up 13 percent as against Rs 165.7 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

"Q3 results are pretty much in line with what our expectations were", Samant said.

On January 17, the stock closed at Rs 379.40 as against its issue price of Rs 357 on NSE.