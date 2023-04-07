 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windfall tax on crude oil to increase in next revision, analysts say

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

OPEC + announced oil production cuts for the rest of 2023. International crude prices have again risen to around $85 per barrel since

The government this month cut the windfall tax on domestic crude oil to nil for the first time since its implementation in July 2022.

The cut followed as crude oil prices hit a low of $72 per barrel in mid-March in the turmoil stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

The government move was considered positive for Indian oil producing companies until the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced oil production cuts for the rest of 2023.

International crude prices have again risen to around $85 per barrel since.
With the OPEC announcement, it is expected that the government will reimpose the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), or windfall tax, on crude oil production in its next fortnightly revision.