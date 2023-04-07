Windfall tax on crude oil to increase in next revision, analysts say

The government this month cut the windfall tax on domestic crude oil to nil for the first time since its implementation in July 2022.

The cut followed as crude oil prices hit a low of $72 per barrel in mid-March in the turmoil stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

The government move was considered positive for Indian oil producing companies until the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced oil production cuts for the rest of 2023.

International crude prices have again risen to around $85 per barrel since.

With the OPEC announcement, it is expected that the government will reimpose the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), or windfall tax, on crude oil production in its next fortnightly revision.

Origin of windfall tax Windfall tax, which was introduced on July 1, 2022, is revised fortnightly, based on movements of international crude and product prices.

Temasek-owned Sheares seals deal for majority stake in Manipal Hospitals “There was a moderation in crude oil prices closer to the last revision in SAED on March 21, 2023, hence the reduction in the duty,” said Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited. “However, crude oil prices have jumped since the OPEC+ announcement of additional production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day. Hence, SAED can be expected to increase in the next revision if the crude prices remain elevated,” Majumdar said. The government's collection from SAED imposed on the production of crude oil and petroleum products from July 1, 2022, is estimated at around Rs 40,000 crores in FY2023, he added. Effective April 4, the government cut the windfall tax on crude oil production to nil from Rs. 3,500 ($42.56) a tonne. The windfall tax on diesel has been slashed to Rs 0.5 a litre from Re 1. There is no windfall tax on petroleum and aviation turbine fuel. Swarnendu Bhushan, Oil and Gas Analyst at Motilal Oswal, said the reduction in windfall tax on crude oil to zero was not permanent and most likely to increase in the next fortnightly revision amid an uptick in crude oil prices after OPEC’s supply cuts. On April 2, OPEC+ announced further supply cuts of around 1.16 million Barrels Per Day for 2023 in addition to earlier cuts. OPEC had earlier agreed to cut production by 2 million BPD. Upstream companies including ONGC and Oil India would not be affected significantly by the withdrawal of windfall tax on crude oil, said Bhushan.

Shubhangi Mathur