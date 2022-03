business Will US Federal Reserve hike rate for the first time post-COVID? Investors and markets across the world will keep a close eye on what transpires at the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that starts late tonight Indian standard time. The two-day (March 15-16) meeting will be an important turning point in a global interest rate regime that kept rates low and markets awash in liquidity over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ravi Krishnan joins Karunya Rao on what to expect.