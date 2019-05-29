App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will try to keep Mumbai the financial capital of India: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Sawant talks about how he was certain about his victory from the Mumbai South seat on the basis of the work that he has done in the last five years.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
With the BJP-Shiv Sena combine winning all of the six seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena's Mumbai South candidate Arvind Sawant talks about the party's agenda to develop Mumbai and better infrastructure in the cosmopolitan city in the coming five years.

Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma speaks to Arvind Sawant, who defeated Mumbai Congress chief and the party's Mumbai South candidate Milind Deora by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Watch this video for more.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #BJP-Shiv Sena #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #mumbai #Politics

