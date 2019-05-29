Will try to keep Mumbai the financial capital of India: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

With the BJP-Shiv Sena combine winning all of the six seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena's Mumbai South candidate Arvind Sawant talks about the party's agenda to develop Mumbai and better infrastructure in the cosmopolitan city in the coming five years.

Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma speaks to Arvind Sawant, who defeated Mumbai Congress chief and the party's Mumbai South candidate Milind Deora by a margin of over one lakh votes.

