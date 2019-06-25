App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will try to find common ground on trade issues with Mike Pompeo, says S Jaishankar

Terrorism, Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific, Iran, trade issues, and growing bilateral defence ties will be the focus of discussions between the Indian government and Mike Pompeo on June 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India will try to find common ground on trade issues during discussions with visiting US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on June 25.

"We will be meeting with a positive attitude," Jaishankar told reporters after filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha poll from Gujarat.

"The meeting with Mike Pompeo will be an important one. We will definitely discuss issues related to trade between the two countries," Jaishankar said.

"Both the countries are having their own interests. And it is natural to have some conflicts because of that. We will find a common ground using diplomacy. We will hold discussions with the US with a positive approach," he said.

On India's policy towards China, the bureaucrat- turned-politician said, "It is natural that policy changes with the change in situation. Our relations are stable after PM Modi's meeting with the Chinese president last year."

Talks are on to resolve other issues (between India and China), Jaishankar said.

The minister also said Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India this year.

"We expect the Chinese President to visit India this year. Even I have planned a visit to China but the date is not fixed yet," the minister said.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 06:20 pm

