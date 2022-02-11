Will the Street reward Aurobindo Pharma’s bet on domestic formulations?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aurobindo Pharma (CMP: Rs 684; Market Cap: Rs 40,102 crore) is among the worst-hit by pricing headwinds and regulatory challenges to its US business. What makes it grave, compared to other large Indian generic players, is that it doesn’t have a steady domestic business. Perhaps, that might have prompted Aurobindo Pharma to foray into the domestic formulations business. Q3 result: US business headwinds stay (image) Sequentially, Q3 sales were flattish. US business (46 percent of revenue) declined by 8 percent. It...