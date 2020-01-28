App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will showcase a range of advanced defence capabilities at DefExpo 2020: Boeing

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Boeing on Tuesday said it will showcase a range of advanced defense capabilities, including F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and KC-46 tanker aircraft at the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow next month.

"We are honoured to support India's armed forces with advanced platforms such as the P-8I, C-17, AH-64 Apache and the CH-47 Chinook that are delivering superior capabilities.

"Additionally, our support and services have played a significant role in ensuring enhanced operational readiness," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

At the DefExpo 2020, which will take place in Lucknow from February 5-9, Boeing said it will also provide visitors a virtual flying experience with the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III simulator to understand a wide range of missions, carrier-based aviation and capabilities the aircraft can offer to the Indian Navy.

"We continue to remain committed to strengthening the Indian aerospace ecosystem and look forward to engaging with our customers, partners and industry at DefExpo 2020," Gupte added.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Boeing #Business #Companies #DefExpo 2020

