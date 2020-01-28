Will showcase a range of advanced defence capabilities at DefExpo 2020: Boeing

Boeing on Tuesday said it will showcase a range of advanced defense capabilities, including F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and KC-46 tanker aircraft at the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow next month.

"We are honoured to support India's armed forces with advanced platforms such as the P-8I, C-17, AH-64 Apache and the CH-47 Chinook that are delivering superior capabilities.

"Additionally, our support and services have played a significant role in ensuring enhanced operational readiness," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

At the DefExpo 2020, which will take place in Lucknow from February 5-9, Boeing said it will also provide visitors a virtual flying experience with the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III simulator to understand a wide range of missions, carrier-based aviation and capabilities the aircraft can offer to the Indian Navy.