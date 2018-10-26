Will set up a plant next year to manufacture Tropicana juices: Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages is looking to set up a plant to manufacture Tropicana juices by next year, said Ravi Kant Jaipuria, chairman of the company.

The company reported a good set of Q3 earnings for calendar year 2018.

Elaborating on the numbers, Jaipuria said, “Our revenue has grown by 21 percent in Q3 and the volume has grown by 17.2 percent ... our EBITDA margins have also grown well at about 14 percent and our profit after tax (PAT) has grown at about 31.3 percent. So Q3 has been reasonably good like the other two quarters and if you look at our nine-month results, our revenue has grown at about 24.3 percent, volume has grown at close to 20 percent and EBITDA has grown by 19.4 percent."

“The revenue is different every quarter because our peak season in India is April to June that is Q2 ... carbonated soft drink (CSD) is close to 80 percent of our business, 14-15 percent is water and about 6 percent is juices. That is the mix of the 100 percent of the volumes,” he added.