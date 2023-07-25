Will see Nifty, Sensex doubling in next 5 years: Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

Raamdeo Agrawal

We will see Nifty and Sensex doubling in the next five years, Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told CNBC TV18 in an interview, reiterating that investors still need to be cautious as markets may re-rate from the current levels.

"For next five years, we are going to see significantly highs in Nifty and Sensex ... I would say double from here," he said. "You have to be cautious because you can't buy anything at any price and have to be careful about what exactly you're buying. Do your research."

Agrawal added that both retail buyers and foreign investors are contributing to the current market rally. "FIIs want to now buy in what they sold and then they want to top it up because India is a far more important market in the global scene," the investor said.

Sensex has been hovering on record highs for the last few days and topped the 67,000-level earlier in July, while Nifty inched near the 20,000 mark for the first time, led by better progress of monsoon, decent earnings from India Inc and steady foreign capital inflow despite mixed global cues.

Moreover, the investor is bullish on new-age companies like Zomato and Paytm given their upbeat valuations and says that it is "tough" to value new-age companies in the conventional way. On housing finance, Agrawal feels it will be "very difficult" to compete with those companies.

Talking about the HDFC bank merger, Agrawal believes that it has been the most successful bank in last 45 years and the fact that the CEO has gone on record saying that they will get another HDFC Bank in next four years is testimony to its strong performance.

"I think it's an outperforming stock," he mentioned. "That doesn't mean that there is no other bank which can outperform but I think in their own merit."