Will Samsung be able to outshine Vivo at IPL 11?

Will Samsung be having the last laugh in the branding battle among handset makers at IPL this season? Maybe. After signing up as the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians, the Korean company's chances look bright.

Vivo, which retained the title sponsorship rights for the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League till 2022 with a winning bid of Rs 2,199 crore, is being perceived as Samsung's only competition.

But some experts still feel that Samsung's Rs 25 crore deal with the Mumbai Indians could outshine Vivo’s pitch both on and off the playground this season.

“It is an important season for Vivo as they are in the process of upgrading their offerings. The brand is entering the premium segment and any competition from other players even in terms of branding at the IPL would be troublesome, given the kind of money Vivo has spent in title sponsorship of the deal,” said Saurabh Uboweja CEO and chief brand strategist at Brands of Desire, a brand consultancy based in New Delhi.

So is it a competition of sorts? The world has seen similar fights between Pepsi and Coke at the Olympics in the past. But IPL may be different.

“No one would call it a competition because it is not the first season for Vivo as title sponsors. As for Samsung it just might be an initiative to establish its position and identity in the sport as a sponsor of a team,” said Uboweja.

While the Mumbai Indians would be seen donning jerseys with Samsung's logo on the front, perimeter boards and the player dugouts will also flash the handset maker’s name.

Also, at the Wankhede Stadium, which is the home ground of the Mumbai Indians, the North Stand has been renamed 'Samsung North Stand'. Among other offerings, during the tournament, Samsung’s official online store will run a Twenty20 themed sale of mobile products between April 12 and April 14, where the first 50 orders from Mumbai will get IPL match tickets.

Are these enough to steal the thunder though?

“To tie up with the most popular team is a great initiative but at the same time Samsung might not be able to make a huge dent in Vivo’s pitch because IPL is not a one brand show it is like a multi cast movie. But again knowing Samsung they stand a good chance to outshine their competitors at anything they take up,” said Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder at Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures.