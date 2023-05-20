Will Rs 2,000 notes remain legal tender after September 30?

The RBI highlighted that Rs 2,000 notes are not used a lot for common trasactions like in the case of other popular denominations such as Rs 500 or Rs 100.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on May 19 that it plans to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation as part of the clean note policy. The public can deposit or exchange the notes at bank branches or designated RBI offices till September 30. The banking regulator also said the Rs 2,000 note will remain a legal tender.

But, what happens after September 30? Will the Rs 2,000 note continue to be valid or are we staring at another demonetisation exercise?

Well, the RBI has not specifically said anything about the legal tender status of the Rs 2,000 note after September 30. At the time of publishing this copy, a central bank spokesperson hadn't responded to a set of questions on the legal status of the Rs 2,000 note after September 30.

As Moneycontrol awaits the response, here is what we have understood from the RBI’s May 19 statements:

The Rs 2,000 notes will remain legal tender after September 30 as well but there is a likelihood of the central bank putting in more conditions for depositing or exchanging these notes after the deadline.

How do we know this? Although there is no formal confirmation from the central bank, the RBI conducted a similar exercise in 2014, which could offer us some clues.

What happened then?

On January 22, 2014, the RBI issued a press release announcing that after March 31, 2014, it would withdraw from circulation all banknotes issued before 2005.

“From April 1, 2014, the public will be required to approach banks for exchanging these notes. Banks will provide exchange facility for these notes until further communication,” the press release said.

The Reserve Bank also clarified that the notes issued before 2005 would continue to be legal tender. This meant that banks were required to exchange the notes for their customers as well as for non-customers.

However, from July 1, 2014, to exchange more than 10 pieces of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, non-customers had to furnish proof of identity and residence to the bank branch to exchange the notes, the press release said.

Going by this example, this time, too, there is a likelihood that the centralF bank will continue to accept the Rs 2,000 notes after September 30 but could probably ask for more documents.

However, as Moneycontrol highlighted in an earlier piece, it is unlikely that there will be a 2016 demonetisation-like chaos this time because there is sufficient time (four months) for people to deposit or exchange their Rs 2,000 notes at bank branches.

Besides, the RBI has also permitted business correspondents (agents of banks) to exchange Rs 2,000 notes up to a limit of Rs 4,000 a day for account holders.

During the 2016 demonetisation, customers struggled for months to deposit old, invalidated Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes due to long queues and slow pace of remonetisation.

This time, considering the sufficient time period (and no restrictions for cash deposits using Rs 2,000 notes) given to exchange or deposit the Rs 2,000 note, it wouldn’t really matter whether the Rs 2,000 notes will be a legal tender by then (assuming people will deposit/ exchange Rs 2,000 notes by then).

Moreover, the Rs 2,000 note is not much in use these days unlike a Rs 500 or a Rs 100 currency note. The RBI, too, said as much in its May 19 statement.

Hence, as mentioned earlier, whether the Rs 2,000 note remains legal tender will not matter much to most people, though it is safe to assume that the note will have legal validity even after the September 30 deadline.