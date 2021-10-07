Will RBI’s new norms on e-mandates make your monthly payments safer?

Representative Image

Digital transactions in India have seen two spikes in recent years. One was due to demonetisation, which affected 90 percent of India’s monetary transactions. Second, and the larger one, was due to the pandemic and the resulting restrictions on movement. According to RBI data , the share of digital transactions in the total volume of non-cash retail payments increased to 98.5 percent during 2020-21. The pandemic has also resulted in consumers opting for different modes of digital transactions as they provided a convenient method for contactless payment from the security of their homes and/or own devices. This spike, strengthened by accessible internet connectivity and digital first approach, has given rise to the subscription economy in India.

The growth of e-commerce and the D2C sector has widened the subscription economy from just OTT and media platforms to utility bills, groceries, medicines, education and other daily necessities as well. Studies show that four out of every five Indians subscribed to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar during the pandemic, and these platforms saw a growth of more than 60 percent.

However, the rise of digital transactions also raised the major concern of cyber threats. In 2020 alone, over 290,000 cyber security incidents related to digital banking were reported. Hence, to tackle this rising threat, the RBI is taking multiple initiatives to make digital transactions more secure. One such initiative is the implementation of Additional Factor Authentication (AFA). On August 21, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India issued a guideline that stated that any recurring payment mandated on credit/debit cards would require banks to send a pre-transaction notification to the customer, 24 hours prior to the day that a recurring payment is slated, and allow the customer to opt-out. This new guideline, however, poses some challenges for banks, businesses and consumers.

Should you be worried about RBI’s recurring payment guidelines?

The biggest challenge concerning AFAs is that the traditional banking infrastructure is not ready to take on the massive task of conducting these compliances every recurring payment cycle. This infrastructural challenge would not only result in faulty recurring payments; in the worst case scenario, it may even lead to the payments getting cancelled. This has key implications for businesses which run on subscription based models. These businesses would not only lose a major chunk of their revenue but also potentially lose their loyal customers because of the faulty payment processes.

The implications of this on businesses are huge. According to a KPMG Study , in 2019 itself, subscription revenues were worth Rs. 12 billion which was predicted to grow by 5x in the coming years. Faulty payments will be a roadblock to this growth.

Additional dispute resolution mechanisms with attendant turnaround time (TAT) is going to help customers but at the same time will have a disproportionate effect on businesses.

How AFAs will increase security in digital transactions

Despite these major concerns, RBI’s decision to bring in an additional layer of authentication not only reduces cybersecurity threats but also enhances the trust in the system which would potentially increase digital payment adoption in the country. Although demonetisation and the pandemic have spiked the adoption of digital payments, consumers still are concerned about cybersecurity. According to a study conducted by YouGov and ACI Worldwide, 54 percent of Indian consumers rated vulnerability to fraud as their biggest concern when it comes to digital transactions. This sense of fear is the driving force inhibiting the larger adoption of the digital. Moreover, 75 percent of the same consumers stated that one-time passwords (OTP) was a key anti-fraud mechanism deployed by their banks.

The new guidelines also have the potential to increase customer satisfaction since the customer would be given a choice to discontinue the recurring payment before the payment date.

Overcoming the infra challenge

The banking infrastructure in India is still dealing with the spike in digital transactions caused by the pandemic. Dealing with the AFA guidelines as well within the short deadline given by the RBI might prove challenging for most banks. The solution to this problem is for banks to adopt API-based, plug-n-play recurring payment solutions that allows them to seamlessly comply with the new guidelines. Moreover, these API-based solutions should not only help banks comply but also complete the integration process quickly and provide them with a dashboard to keep track of the operations.

All of this is too much for banks to achieve in such a short time. This is where new-age fintech players prove useful. Because of their agility with technology and their understanding of the financial space, fintech players can build such solutions for banks while banks focus on their core business.

The steps taken by the RBI will be instrumental in catalysing the subscription economy in India. Industry estimates suggest that the overall market opportunity currently stands at Rs 20-25 billion, which is set to grow 5-6X in the next couple of years. The latest mandate will help in converting more businesses to adopt a subscription-based model while continuing to be aggressive on their business expansion and sustenance plan. Moreover, the additional layer of scrutiny will enable the end-consumers with the power of choice.

The recurring payments industry in India is set to grow 5X. Digital payments in India are destined to grow rapidly. These can be positively catalysed through dynamic synergies between banking institutions and fintech companies, thereby aiding the rapid scaling of fintech services enabled by technological advancements.