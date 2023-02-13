Will RBI go for one more rate hike? Here's what Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya thinks

Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley (Image: Morgan Stanley)

Morgan Stanley Chief Asia Economist Chetan Ahya thinks that the RBI has peaked but there's a risk that it could go for one more rate hike before hitting the pause button.

"We see that there's a risk that the RBI could do one more but in our base case they are done at 6.5%," he said while speaking with CNBC-TV18.

The RBI hiked the key policy rates by 25 basis points in the February monetary policy review taking the repo rate to 6.5 per cent mostly in line with estimates.

He said that the RBI will guide towards the medium-term target of 4% inflation but not necessarily aim for it in the next fiscal year (2023-24). He sees inflation in India staying in 5-5.5% range. He said that the RBI could maintain an average real interest rate of 100-125 basis points.

On the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, he said that it could go for two more rate hikes.

Decline in annual US CPI inflation expected to continue in January but at a slower rate due to higher fuel and used car prices. For January, US inflation expected to slow to 6.2% from 6.5% in previous month, according to a poll of economists by Bloomberg. The month-on-month inflation expected to edge up 0.4% after the latest revision by US Labor Department.

The US inflation data will be closely watched for any signs of hardening of prices which will make the task of fighting inflation for US Fed even more tougher dimming any hopes of interest rate cut later this year.

Ahya doesn't see much of an inflationary pressure emerging from China. He said that there is slight upside risk to commodity prices as most of the recovery will be led by consumption and not investment and property sector will continue to be a drag.