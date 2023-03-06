 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will ramp up quality standards for imported goods to give local manufacturing better footing: Piyush Goyal

Meghna Mittal
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

The country has witnessed indiscriminate imports of low quality in the past, which has increased the trade deficit and has broken the back of our manufacturing, the Union minister said.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution & Textiles addresses the 12th edition of MASSMERIZE2023. Courtesy: @ficci_india

India will soon ramp up the mandatory quality standards for imported goods, which will help local manufacturing compete better, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, said on March 6 at a conference organised by industry body FICCI.

“We will ramp up mandatory quality standards for imports to enable local manufacturing to compete with these products. We are working to introduce quality standards in imports. India has been a victim of low-quality imports,” Goyal said.

He said that the country has witnessed indiscriminate imports of low quality in the past, which has increased the trade deficit and has broken the back of our manufacturing. If investments were made to strengthen India’s manufacturing earlier, it would have been a different story today, the minister added.

“India lost out by indiscriminate imports. The trade deficit with a certain country increased from $1.2 billion to $ 48 billion in 10 years,” Goyal said.