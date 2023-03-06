Will ramp up quality standards for imported goods to give local manufacturing better footing: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution & Textiles addresses the 12th edition of MASSMERIZE2023. Courtesy: @ficci_india

India will soon ramp up the mandatory quality standards for imported goods, which will help local manufacturing compete better, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, said on March 6 at a conference organised by industry body FICCI.

“We will ramp up mandatory quality standards for imports to enable local manufacturing to compete with these products. We are working to introduce quality standards in imports. India has been a victim of low-quality imports,” Goyal said.

He said that the country has witnessed indiscriminate imports of low quality in the past, which has increased the trade deficit and has broken the back of our manufacturing. If investments were made to strengthen India’s manufacturing earlier, it would have been a different story today, the minister added.

“India lost out by indiscriminate imports. The trade deficit with a certain country increased from $1.2 billion to $ 48 billion in 10 years,” Goyal said.

India’s trade deficit has been a challenge with high exports. According to official data, India’s merchandise exports in January stood at $32.91 billion compared with $34.48 billion in December, while imports fell to $50.66 billion from $58.24 billion during the same period.

“We will make India’s manufacturing competitive. It will be a long haul to take manufacturing to greater heights. We may not be able to grow India’s manufacturing at the desired rate if investments in R&D and innovation are not made,” the Union minister said.

Consumption will increase significantly driven by demand for good quality products as the country is an important consumer market, he added.

Goyal said that the government is not against imports as every country has competitive strengths. But we should realise the importance of using Made-in-India products in our daily life to boost employment, he said.

He also said that the retail and FMCG sectors will have a great role to play in taking the economy forward.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) mechanism will strengthen and stand against the onslaught of e-commerce companies, Goyal said.

Also read: How ONDC will change the e-commerce game

ONDC is a non-profit private company based on open protocol and aims to democratise e-commerce by moving it from a platform-centric model to an open network for buying and selling goods and services.