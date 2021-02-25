English
Will pursue PLI scheme for IT hardware aggressively, says Atul Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies

Atul Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies spoke at length about the kind of benefits his company is expecting from the PLI scheme

CNBC-TV18
February 25, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Electronics manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies is studying the details of the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for laptop and computers and will be pursuing it aggressively, said the company’s top official.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Atul Lall, managing director (MD) of Dixon Technologies spoke at length about the kind of benefits his company is expecting from this scheme.

“We are studying the exact contours of the scheme but whatever one has studied till now, I think it’s a trigger for IT products manufacturing. The outlay announced is Rs 7,325 crore and the products covered are laptops, AIOs, PCs and servers, tablets and there is a special carve out for the domestic sector. So against an investment of Rs 20 crore they (the government) are talking about an incentive of Rs 110 crore,” he said.

However, said Lall, the number crunching is happening and we may go for larger play as well.

On the revenue front, he said, “Over 5-years the revenue to be generated is Rs 4,900 crore. If we pursue it, definitely this will be additional revenue.”

For full management commentary, watch the video

Source: CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Atul Lall #Business #Companies #Dixon Technologies #India #interview #PL/I #video
first published: Feb 25, 2021 01:59 pm

