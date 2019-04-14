App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India: PM Modi

PM Modi said the wave in favour of the BJP was stronger this time than in 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying two families "ruined" three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and he will not allow them to "divide" India.

The prime minister was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

He also targeted the Congress for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and said his government was committed to settle the displaced community in their native places and that work has started in this direction.

The Prime Minister also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for skipping Saturday's event to pay respects to martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On doubts raised by some opposition leaders on the Balakot air strikes, Modi said Congress has never trusted valour of Indian armed forces.

He said the wave in favour of the BJP was stronger this time than in 2014.

According to opinion polls and surveys, the BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress will win, he said.

By coming out to vote in large numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, voters have given a befitting reply to terrorist leaders and opportunists, he added.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 01:27 pm

