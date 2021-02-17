Will NBFCs be allowed to transfer stressed assets to proposed Bad Bank?

The proposed bad bank, a key announcement in the 2021 Union Budget , may initially absorb stressed assets of only banks, not non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), which have much fewer bad loans and would resist the steep discounts such an institution seeks, top bankers and industry officials familiar with the plan said.

The fine print of the proposed bad bank is yet to be worked out.

“The idea is to address the stressed assets of banks, at least in the initial stage,” said a top banker who has been closely associated with the bad bank proposal from the very beginning. The banker declined to be named as he is

not involved in the proposal at this stage.

Thus, NBFCs may not be included in the initial stage. NBFC participation, even if permitted, will be less compared with banks since not many NBFCs have large corporate NPAs unlike banks. Also, since the assets would be transferred to the bad bank at a deep discount, many NBFCs may not be keen to participate, said a senior official of a Mumbai-based private asset reconstruction company (ARC) on condition of anonymity.

“Why would an NBFC take that kind of loss on an asset? This proposal will fit PSBs where almost 100 per cent provision is made on sticky assets,” said the official.

However, the NBFC industry is awaiting clarity on whether it would benefit from the bad bank proposal. “On the face of it, it appears that the bad bank is intended for transfer of NPAs from banks,” said Raman Agarwal, Chair-NBFCs at Centre for International Economic Understanding. “May be going ahead, after some time, we will also see if we can discuss internally if we can request participation,” Agarwal said.

Transferring bad loans to an ARC is the last option for a lender to take the burden off its book. This is because ARCs typically bargain for deep discounts on such deals and give only a fraction of the asset value as upfront payment. Remaining transfer will be done through issuing security receipts.

PSBs carry most NPAs

State-run banks have the biggest share of bad loans in the industry. More than three-fourths of NPAs are on the balance sheet of state-run banks.

According to the published NPA numbers of banks, as on December 2020, PSBs have total NPAs of Rs5.77 lakh crore and private banks around Rs1.65 lakh crore. Much of the NPAs are from large corporate accounts. A loan becomes an NPA if there is no repayment of interest or principal for a period of 90 days.

As per the current plan, banks will have to raise funds to form the initial capital base of the proposed bad bank. The government had already clarified that it would not give any funding support to the proposed bad bank and not take any stake in the entity. As per the proposal submitted by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to the government earlier, the government was supposed to contribute at least Rs 10,000 crore for the bad bank.

The funding should come from PSBs and private banks, two top bureaucrats of the Government in an interview . Government expects to transfer at least Rs2.25 lakh crore worth bad loans into the proposed entity.

In her speech, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, first spoke about the idea of Bad Bank. Sitharaman, on February 1, said an entity in the form of an asset reconstruction company/asset management company— commonly called a ‘Bad Bank’—to help the banking system get rid of the existing stock of problematic loans.

A Bad Bank is defined as an entity that absorbs the existing stock of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the banking system and attempts resolution through a professional approach. Indian banks have gross bad loans of about Rs 8 lakh crore. Almost 90 percent of this is on the books of public sector banks.

In 2018, the government announced a plan for PSBs called 'Project Sashakt', which had a five-point plan for bad-loan resolution.

The government then spoke of a model, with the guiding principles of an Asset Management Company (AMC) resolution approach, under which an independent AMC would be set up to focus on asset turnaround, job creation and protection. The functions of this new company would be aligned with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process and IBC laws, the government said.

The government did not call it a Bad Bank then and made it clear that it would not get involved in the bad-asset resolution process, which would be led by banks. On January 27, Moneycontrol reported that a Bad Bank is likely to be announced in Budget 2021.