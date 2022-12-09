 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will India's proposed data protection regulator have enough powers as global peers?

Aihik Sur
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Powers of the proposed Data Protection Board seem to be limited and vague when compared to other regulators including the EU's GDPR, more clarity is required, say legal experts.  

The powers of India's Data Protection Board (DPB) proposed under the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill "seem to be very limited and vague" when compared to legislations like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the UK's Data Protection Act, said legal experts.

In the draft DPDP Bill, the DPB is proposed to be the first regulatory body responsible for protecting the privacy of citizens. The board will have the power to determine non-compliance and impose penalties. However, the power to make rules regarding the bill's provisions will remain with the Union government.

"The skeletal nature of the DPB is in sharp contrast to the EU-GDPR where the role of the supervisory authority is clearly laid out and which goes beyond the mere imposition of penalties for non-compliance," said Avimukt Dar, partner at IndusLaw, adding that since the central government is empowered under the DPB to prescribe further powers to the board, a more holistic comparison will only be possible once the law is notified.

“The DPB is less independent than comparable regulators in Europe and the US. They are appointed by the government and serve at the government's will. However, they are required to comply with natural justice and in my view, DPB might be a quasi-judicial body. High Courts would have supervisory jurisdiction over it," Mathew Chacko, partner at Spice Route Legal told Moneycontrol.

The comparison