Will the government get an RBI dividend bonanza in FY22? Here're the five key points

The finance ministry has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make every effort to secure a higher dividend for the Government in the financial year 2021-22, the Business Standard Newspaper reported on February 18 citing unnamed sources. Moneycontrol couldn’t immediately independently verify this news.

RBI dividend is a major revenue source for the Government. Here’s an explainer to understand the whole concept of RBI’s dividend payment to Government and the recent developments in this context.

To begin with what is RBI dividend? Why does the RBI pay a dividend to Government?

As the manager of Government finances, every year, the RBI pays a dividend to Government to help with the Government’s finances from its surplus profit. The RBI was founded in 1934 and has been operating according to the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934. Chapter 4, section 47 of the Act, titled “Allocation of Surplus funds” mandates for any profits made by the RBI from its operations to be sent to the Centre.

Under Section 47 of the RBI Act, “after making provision for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets, contributions to staff and superannuation funds 2 [and for all other matters for which provision is to be made by or under this Act or which] are usually provided for by bankers, the balance of the profits shall be paid to the Central Government.”

It is according to this Act, the RBI pays dividend to the government from its surplus profits.

How does the RBI earn its profit?

The RBI earns its profits primarily from the interest it gets from the purchase and sale of government securities, the interest earned from lending to banks and an interest earned on bond holdings earned on open market principles. From this amount, the net profit is calculated by subtracting the operation expenditures, and other expenses as stipulated in section 47 of the RBI Act.

How much dividend the RBI paid to the Government last time?

For FY20, the RBI paid a dividend of Rs 57,128 crore dividend to the Government while deciding to maintain the contingency risk buffer at 5.5 per cent. The Government had expected Rs 60,000 crore. In the previous year, it had transferred a total of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

When will be the next dividend payout?

The RBI’s accounting year, which is normally April-June has been changed to April-March to align the fiscal year with that of Government. So this year (FY21), the dividend payout will happen after March, 2021. It will be for nine months since the accounting year was changed post June last year.

Why does the Government want higher dividend this year?

As a matter of fact, every year Government expects higher dividend form the RBI to meet its expenses and bridge the budget deficit. This year, the Government is even more constrained on the fiscal front due to the impact of the pandemic. The Government has budgeted a fiscal deficit of 9.5 per cent in FY21 and 6.8 per cent in FY22.

It has a huge borrowing programme of Rs 12.06 lakh crore in FY22. The pandemic has impacted the tax collections and other revenue generation sources such as through disinvestment proceeds. In this context, the Government is looking at ways to generate revenue including from the dividend payment from the central bank.