Will give emergency credit but first pay up earlier dues, some banks tell MSMEs

“We will give you the loan under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) scheme but use the money to pay up your existing loan dues," that’s what some banks tell micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking to avail the credit guarantee scheme. Some banks are adding a clause to this effect to the GECL loan offer, effectively denying the cash support for MSMEs for fresh spending.

“I run a small leather shoe manufacturing unit. When I approached the bank for a loan under this scheme, they have given me a letter saying the loan will be given but I have to use this amount to pay back an earlier line of credit. This means I can’t use this money for my business revival,” said an MSME owner on condition of anonymity.

The businessman had an existing loan in one of the PSU banks. He had drawn a credit facility of Rs 7.5 lakh from the bank in January this year for working capital purposes. This loan has a maturity period of one year. The bank has now offered a fresh Rs 7 lakh loan under the GECL scheme but has added a condition in the offer letter to adjust this fresh loan to close the January loan. This condition has been added by the bank to the original scheme circular.

Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the letter. According to this letter, this loan has to be repaid in 36 months and carry a rate of interest of 9.25 percent per annum.

This condition defeats the very purpose of the emergency loan as the government launched this for immediate cash support of MSMEs to tide over the COVID-19 crisis and not for repayment of earlier dues. The Rs 3 lakh crore GECL scheme was launched by the government as part of the Rs20 lakh crore economic relief package recently.

Under this, MSMEs with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover can apply for the emergency credit from banks and NBFCs up to 20 percent of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020. As on June 1, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 10,361.75 crore loans under the emergency credit line scheme.

There is intense pressure on PSBs to implement this scheme. According to bankers, branches have been asked to call up clients and approve maximum number of loans under the GECL scheme. But, most MSMEs have smaller loans in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The 20 percent limit means they will get a very small amount under the GECL scheme.

“Every day I call up around 10-15 clients to make maximum disbursals but the problem is that the limits are very less and these fresh loans are not very useful to companies to attempt business revival,” said a credit officer with a PSU bank who requested not to be identified.

As Moneycontrol reported yesterday, there have been many cases where MSMEs have declined the offer for an additional loan in view of the bad business situation. These companies fear that if the businesses don’t revive in the backdrop of low demand in the economy, they may not be in a position to pay back.

In the aftermath of COVID-19, MSMEs' funding woes have increased as banks have turned risk-averse to lend to these firms perceived as high-risk. But rather than loans, these companies were seeking direct assistance in the form of subsidies, tax holidays and so on. MSMEs contribute over 28 percent of GDP and more than 40 percent of the country's exports while creating employment for about 11 crore people.



