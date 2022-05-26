English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Will formally launch FTA negotiations with India very soon: EU

    European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India ”very soon”.

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India ”very soon”. He has held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the WEF meet in Geneva.


    ”Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal @PiyushGoyal from India. Will formally launch Free Trade Agreement negotiations very soon, according to a tweet by Dombrovskis.


    India’s Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in April had said that India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will restart negotiations for their long-pending free trade agreement in June.


    The proposed agreement, officially dubbed as Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between India and the EU has been stalled since May 2013 due to several issues.

    BTIA is a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides. India’s merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated to USD 51.4 billion.

    Close



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement #Commerce and Industry Minister #European Union #Valdis Dombrovskis #World News
    first published: May 26, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.