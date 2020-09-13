172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|will-focus-on-three-pronged-strategy-to-drive-growth-zydus-wellness-5832301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will focus on three-pronged strategy to drive growth: Zydus Wellness

The company is also planning to enter new markets with relevant offering as part of expanding its geographical footprint, Zydus Wellness said.

Consumer wellness firm Zydus Wellness has said it will take a three-pronged strategy to drive growth going forward.

As a part of the strategy, the company would accelerate growth of core brands with innovations to focus on portfolio diversification and expansion with an aim to recruit new customers.

Besides, it is planning differentiated propositions for the products supported by strong "Go To Market", Zydus Wellness said in an investors' presentation.

The second pillar of the strategy is building scale in international business by focusing on South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, the Middle East and Africa region and Southeast Asia region, it added.

The company is also planning to enter new markets with relevant offering as part of expanding its geographical footprint, Zydus Wellness said.

Leveraging mergers and acquisitions is the third part of the company's strategy to significantly grow scale. The firm has a successful track record of integrating acquisitions, and is also open to bolt-on acquisitions at the right time, it said.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 01:17 pm

