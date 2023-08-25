Will evaluate all options: Aurobindo Pharma on sale of injectables business

Aurobindo Pharma has put Eugia Pharma on the block for the second time, reports said

Aurobindo Pharma on August 25 said that its Committee of Independent Directors will pursue a comprehensive evaluation of all options regarding the restructuring of its wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited.

The company was clarifying a news report, which said the promoters of the firm have started the process of selling a majority stake in its injectables business Eugia Pharma.

“The company has already informed the stock exchanges on August 12, 2023, as part of the outcome of its board meeting that it is in the process of exploring all the possibilities of restructuring the business of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company focused on sterile/injectables, oncology and hormonal products,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing on August 25.

“And as stated earlier, the Committee of Independent Directors will pursue a comprehensive evaluation of various alternatives or options and recommend to the Board for engendering the next horizon of growth as also enhancing value creation to the stakeholders,” it added.

Earlier, The Economic Times newspaper had reported citing sources that Aurobindo Pharma has put Eugia Pharma on the block for the second time.

The company’s promoters — Hyderabad-based Ramprasad Reddy and his family — have reduced the valuation of the injectable business to $2-2.5 billion from the earlier figure of around $3 billion after months of negotiations with potential suitors failed to break the deadlock over valuation.

Eugia Pharma is a speciality generic pharmaceuticals company with six manufacturing facilities located in India and the US.

Aurobindo Pharma on August 12 reported a 22.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 540.40 crore in the April-June quarter. The pharma company had reported a net profit of Rs 697.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,850.50 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 6,236 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

The growth in topline was aided by double-digit growth across US and European formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) segments.

Shares of the company were trading 0.38 percent down at Rs 830.50 on the BSE at 3.10 pm. The shares are up 91 percent this year to date.

