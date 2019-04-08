App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Will ensure we tick all boxes when we go to RBI: Parthasarathi Mukherjee, MD & CEO, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

In terms of examining the risk weight assets of Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mukherjee said: "We will be examining it at great length going forward."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lakshmi Vilas Bank had looked at various options and opportunities and a deal with Indiabulls Housing Finance appeared to close out earlier, said Parthasarathi Mukherjee, MD and CEO of Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank has approved its merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance. If the deal goes through, the shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will get 14 shares of Indiabulls Housing for every 100 shares held in LVB.  discussed the details.

"It is a requirement for the bank to put up an application to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after looking at all the provisions which is something that we will now be doing. At that point in time, we will have some clarity on what are the issues that RBI would like us to examine. There are a whole host of requirements and we will ensure that we tick all the boxes when we go to RBI," he added.

In terms of examining the risk weight assets of Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mukherjee said: "We will be examining it at great length going forward. It is too early to comment on this. Overall, they have an extremely profitable franchise and we certainly are expecting to see good value coming out."

related news

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Business #Indiabulls Housing #Lakshmi Vilas Bank

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Citing Distress, Farmers' Body Appeals to Vote Against BJP Government

Will Do Away With Exam Fee for Govt Posts, Implement Right to Healthca ...

Singapore Open: Sindhu And Saina Look to Bounce Back, Axelsen vs Lin D ...

IPL 2019 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: Kings XI Punj ...

Army Rejects J&K Govt Order on 'Restricted' Convoy Plying, Operates Fl ...

Yogi Adityanath's Home Turf to Witness Bitter Battle as 'Former' Pal D ...

Chris Tucker Has the Biggest Treat for Fans as Jackie Chan Turns 65, T ...

Yamaha MT-15 Detailed Image Gallery - See Pics

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Speed Breaker in 2018-19, Grow Just 2.7%

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Surender Nada to Patna P ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.