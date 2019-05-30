App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will ensure that one-third of beneficiaries of Start-up India are women, says DPIIT secy Ramesh Abhishek

The Start-up India action plan provides tax and other incentives including income tax exemption.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will take steps to ensure that at least one-third of the beneficiaries of Start-up India programme are women, a top government official said on May 30.

The department's secretary Ramesh Abhishek said that they would organise interactions of women entrepreneurs with venture capital funds and banks to ease access to equity and debt.

"We will ensure that at least one-third of beneficiaries of Start-up India are women. Also other departments/states will be encouraged to do the same," he said in a series of tweets.

The department, which is implementing the Start-up India programme, have announced specific decisions, such as earmarking Rs 1,000 crore out of Fund of Funds for women led/centric start-ups, to support entrepreneurship among women.

He also said that online and offline courses and programs will be designed and implemented for capacity development of women entrepreneurs.

Their legal, tax and financial advisory needs will be facilitated by connecting them to suitable service providers, Abhishek added.

Start-up India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, intended to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of start-up businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The Start-up India action plan provides tax and other incentives including income tax exemption.

So far, as many as 18,813 start-ups have been recognised by the department. They can apply for availing incentives.
First Published on May 30, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Business #DPIIT #India #policy #Startup

