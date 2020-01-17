Will create 1 million jobs in India by 2025: Amazon

Amazon plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025, both directly and indirectly, through investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network, the company said in a statement on January 17.

These are in addition to the seven lakh jobs Amazon's investments have enabled over the last six years in the country.

CEO Jeff Bezos had on January 15 announced $1 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) worth investment of India to help small and medium businesses. He added the company would export Make in India goods worth $10 billion by 2025.

"We have seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we've partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us," Bezos said.

The India has prioritised job creation and skilling initiatives – including the training of more than 400 million people by 2022 – in rural and urban areas.

"Amazon's job creation commitment and investment in traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) complement this social inclusion and social mobility efforts by creating more opportunities for people in India to find employment, build skills, and expand entrepreneurship opportunities," the statement said.

The new investments will help to hire talent to fill roles across Amazon in India, including software development engineering, cloud computing, content creation, and customer support.

Since 2014, Amazon has grown its employee base more than four times, and last year inaugurated its new campus building in Hyderabad – Amazon's first fully-owned campus outside the United States and the largest building globally in terms of employees (15,000) and space (9.5 acres).