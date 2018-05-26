Will correction in crude oil it happen soon? MCX oil price might move towards Rs 4,700

Prathamesh Mallya

Oil prices have risen at a rapid pace in May with gains of around 6 percent in WTI crude and 7.4 percent in the brent crude oil. This is purely on account of robust demand combined with OPEC related production cuts while global inventories of crude have dropped sharply in the recent months.

Moreover, the decline in oil supplies from Venezuela and concerns that US sanctions will hurt oil exports from Iran, have further boosted the momentum in oil prices and led to a 20 percent rise in the year 2018.

Also, fall in oil, as well as product inventories in the US, have boosted the momentum for oil prices in the recent weeks. Brent is now trading at around USD 80 per barrel while WTI oil is trading at around USD 72 per barrel the highest point of the year in 2018.

Comments from the International Energy Agency that warned of moderation in global oil demand due to high prices as many key consuming nations have stopped offering generous fuel subsidies to the consumers. This can be a risk point for further momentum in oil prices.

The CFTC position in oil indicates that hedge funds and money managers have been liquidating their net longs for past four consecutive week in a row.

Technically, the formation in oil prices is like a rising wedge in which price consolidates between upward sloping point and resistance lines while the slope of the support line is steeper than that of the resistance.

What it means for traders is that if the rising wedge forms after an uptrend, it’s usually a bearish reversal pattern.

Since prices are trading at the top end of the resistance lines any weakness or profit booking at higher levels will lead to a correction in oil prices.

WTI oil (USD 72/bbl) prices might move lower towards USD 66 while MCX oil prices (CMP: Rs 4890/bbl) might move lower towards Rs 4700 in a month time frame.

