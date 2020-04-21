App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will continue with WFH, critical staff present on premises: HCL Tech

While home ministry guidelines had allowed IT-ITeS companies to operate with up to 50 percent strength from April 20, many states including Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have continued imposition of full lockdown.

IT services major HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will continue to operate with only critical staff being present on premises to ensure safety of employee amid the nationwide lockdown.

"HCL will continue its critical operations with a much lesser percentage of workforce to aid social distancing and ensuring a safe working environment for business critical employees who need to be onsite," a HCL Technologies spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that presently, the company continues to work with only critical resources required to be in office to ensure employee safety.

IT companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others are also continuing to allow staff to work from home (WFH).

"Employee health and safety is of paramount importance and utmost priority at HCL...HCL is complying with all government and health advisories, and taking all necessary precautions for the health and safety of its employees and their families," HCL spokesperson said adding that there is increased cleaning and sterilisation processes being maintained at all the facilities and all social distancing protocols are being duly followed with the employees on-premises.

HCL is encouraging virtual meetings and a dedicated global helpline in association with HCL Healthcare has also been set up, the spokesperson said.

Industry body Nasscom had also advised members to adopt a staggered approach and start with 15-20 percent workforce in the first phase, and subsequently scale it up depending on the situation on ground.

About 90 percent of IT employees and 70-80 percent of BPO and small and medium businesses in the sector are estimated to be working from home to ensure business continuity.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #HCL Technologies #India

