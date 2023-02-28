 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will agencies probe allegations of 'money laundering' by Vinod Adani's offshore shell firms, asks Cong

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

So far, only international credit agencies like S&P and Moody's have changed the outlook on some of the Adani companies from 'stable' to 'negative'

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Adani has a ”central role” in the Adani Group and asked whether India’s ”all-powerful agencies” will investigate allegations of ”round-tripping and money-laundering” by offshore shell companies connected to their family.

Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the party’s ”Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun” series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in its January 29 response to ”serious allegations” against Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Adani, the Adani Group had tried to distance itself stating that he does not hold any managerial position in any Adani listed entities or their subsidiaries and has no role in their day-to-day affairs.

”Yet more and more revelations are coming out about Vinod Adani’s central role in the Adani Group,” Ramesh said, adding that this has led the Congress to also start a sub-series on the allegations against Adani — ”Dikh Raha Hai Vinod”.

”The PM (prime minister) can keep recycling all his old abuses against the Congress but he cannot escape getting three pointed questions daily on his role in the Adani Maha Mega Scam,” Ramesh tweeted and posted his questions to the prime minister.