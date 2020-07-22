Wilful defaulters owe Rs 1.5 lakh crore to public sector banks: How big is the mess?

Kingfisher Airlines | 2005-2013 | Founded by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher was based in India, even though 50 percent stake rested with United Breweries Group of the UK. The airline ran consistent losses since it was launched, which caught up with it in 2012. Mallya fled to the UK to dodge creditors. (Image: Wikimedia)

A loan defaulter is a person or company that fails to repay the loan dues to the bank for a period of 90 days. The reason for non-payment could be financial stress arising out of job loss or business failure. A wilful defaulter is a borrower who has the ability to repay the bank but wouldn't so deliberately. In this case, the intent to pay back the money to the lender is absent. Which is why a wilful default is not comparable with a normal bank loan default.

What happens when borrowers are tagged as wilful defaulter? Banks declare a borrower as a wilful defaulter on the basis of evidence about the borrower’s cash situation after a thorough background check. Once the borrower is tagged as a wilful defaulter they cannot avail loans from any other bank. In most cases, this information is shared with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Such wilful defaulters are ostracized from the formal banking system.

Banks do not typically make the data on wilful defaulters public. But recently, All India Bank Employees Association(AIBEA), the largest body of bank employees in India, compiled and released the latest data available on wilful defaulters. The results are interesting.

According to the list compiled by AIBEA, 17 public sector banks, as on 30 September, 2019, have a total of 2426 wilful defaulter loan accounts aggregating to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Remember, these are accounts where borrowers are not willing to pay despite having the repayment capacity. Hence, an element of criminality cannot be ruled out. After all, banks are dealing with public money.

“These are people banks have a tough time to deal with at all levels. These often cash-rich promoters who could drag banks to courts for legal battles that typically last for years,” said a senior banker on condition of anonymity.

Who got how much such accounts?

Of all banks, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has the highest chunk of wilful defaulters. SBI has 685 wilful defaulter accounts aggregating to Rs 43,887 crore as on September 30, 2019. This is followed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which has 325 accounts amounting to Rs22,370 crore. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Central Bank of India follow with 355 accounts (Rs 14661 crore), 184 accounts (Rs 11,250 crore), 69 accounts (Rs9663 crore). The least hit of the lot is Punjab and Sindh Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Syndicate Bank, which have less than Rs 1500 crore each in wilful defaulter accounts.

Beginning April 1 this year, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, United Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and Andhra Bank were merged with bigger banks. According to this plan, Punjab National Bank (PNB) absorbed Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank, creating the second-largest bank after SBI. Similarly, Syndicate Bank merged with Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India absorbed both Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. Indian Bank took over Allahabad Bank.

Who are the big wilful defaulters?

Some high profile names in the defaulter lists of these banks include Kingfisher Airlines, ABG Shipyard, Rotomac, Gitanjali Gems Ltd, Nakshatra Brands Ltd, Amtek Auto, Winsome Diamonds, Gupta Coal India Pvt Ltd, Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd, Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Ltd, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited, Ashapura Garments, Electrotherm India Ltd, Nakoda Ltd, VMC Systems Ltd, Varun Industries, Zoom Developers, among others.

It is pertinent to note that some of these cases might have been resolved since then. Wilful defaulter accounts with loan outstanding Rs 500 crore and above works out to around Rs 32,737 crores from 33 accounts. Of this, the biggest account is that of Gitanjali Gems with PNB— at Rs4,644 crore.

Loan write-offs matter

A loan is written off when the bank finds the account non-recoverable through normal operations. Such accounts need to be fully provided for. Provisions refer to the amount lenders need to set aside under RBI norms to cover problematic loans. This impacts banks' balance sheets and hence investors have a reason to worry. Wilful defaults also lead to technical write-offs of loans, which has spiked over the years mainly in public sector banks. Hence, the list of wilful defaults needs to be seen in the context of massive loan write-offs in recent years.

According to AIBEA data, public sector banks wrote off bad loans worth Rs 5,48,734 crore in the six years to 2019 — which is six times more than what they did in the six years prior. AIBEA data showed a growing trend of bad loan write-offs by Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

Non Performing Assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore and Rs 1.3 lakh crore were written off in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In 2017, PSBs wrote off Rs 81,684 crore loans in 2016, Rs 59,400 crore loans and in 2015, Rs 49,976 crore. In other words, every year, the chunk of loans being written off has been swelling rapidly.