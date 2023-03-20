Wilful defaulters owe major banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year

Wilful defaulters owe major private and public sector banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year, a Moneycontrol analysis of the latest data from banks and TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company, showed.

The list includes the country’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, and public sector banks (PSBs) like Bank of Baroda (BOB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

A wilful defaulter is a person or entity that fails to repay a bank loan despite possessing the ability to repay. In other words, the borrower has the money, but lacks intent.

What are the numbers?

As of December 2022, wilful defaulters owed PNB Rs 38,712 crore, up from Rs 37,055 crore in December 2021. The other public sector lender, Bank of Baroda, had wilful defaulters owing Rs 38,009 crore till January 2023, up from Rs 24,404 crore in the corresponding period last year. Related stories Central banks try to calm markets after UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 bn

Government invites applications for RBI deputy governor post

First Citizens weighing takeover of Silicon Valley Bank In the case of HDFC Bank, as of February 2023, wilful defaulters owed the lender Rs 11,714 crore, up from Rs 9,007 crore in March 2022. For IDBI Bank, data from February 2023 showed that wilful defaulters owed the lender Rs 26,404 crore. Before this, data till 2018 showed that wilful defaulters owed Rs 4,828 crore to banks. Top wilful defaulters In December 2022, data with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that, as on March 31, 2022, the country's top 50 wilful defaulters owe Rs 92,570 crore to Indian banks. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, informed in Parliament that Gitanjali Gems Limited, which defaulted loans to the tune of Rs 7,848 crore, tops the list. Next is Era Infra, with an exposure of Rs 5,879 crore and Rei Agro which defaulted on loans worth Rs 4,803 crore. According to the RBI, wilful defaulters are not sanctioned any additional facilities by banks or financial institutions and their units are debarred from floating new ventures for five years. Wilful defaulters and companies with wilful defaulters as promoters or directors are barred from accessing capital markets to raise funds under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2016. Also read: New RBI data shows wilful defaulters are laughing all the way away from banks How can banks lessen wilful defaults? One way banks can lessen the money owed by wilful defaults is through write- offs. Write-offs have contributed significantly to the decline in non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks over the years. But banks have written off bad loans only after they have failed to recover the same. According to the RBI’s financial stability report for December 2022, the gross NPA ratio of banks fell to a seven-year low of five percent in September 2022. The gross NPA ratio refers to the percentage of bad loans to the total loans of a bank. Net non-performing assets (NNPAs) dropped to a 10-year low of 1.3 percent in September 2022. The county’s largest lender. State Bank of India (SBI), wrote off Rs 2 lakh crore in the last five financial years, and PNB Rs 67,214 crore. Among private-sector banks, ICICI Bank wrote off Rs 50,514 crore of loans, IDBI Bank Rs 45,650 crore and HDFC Bank Rs 34,782 crore. But when banks write off loans, it is the depositors who are affected. Also read: Exclusive| Former RBI Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath pitches for stronger IBC process Rather than constant write-offs by banks, experts suggest speedy trials through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and other legal recourse. “The recovery process for a default with the bank is slow in India. There is a need for a speedy redressal through IBC where the lenders can use quick legal recourse against wilful defaulters,” said Chandan Sinha, Former Executive Director, RBI.

Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI