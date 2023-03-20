 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wilful defaulters owe major banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year

Jinit Parmar
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

The list includes private and public sector lenders, like HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank. In December 2022, RBI data showed that, as on March 31, 2022, the top 50 wilful defaulters owe Rs 92,570 crore to banks. Gitanjali Gems, with loans of Rs 7,848 crore, tops the list of defaulters.

Wilful defaulters owe major private and public sector banks Rs 88,435 crore, up from Rs 75,294 crore in a year, a Moneycontrol analysis of the latest data from banks and TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company, showed.

The list includes the country’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, and public sector banks (PSBs) like Bank of Baroda (BOB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

A wilful defaulter is a person or entity that fails to repay a bank loan despite possessing the ability to repay. In other words, the borrower has the money, but lacks intent.

What are the numbers?