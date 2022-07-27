English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wilfred Blackburn steps down from ICICI Prudential Life board; Benjamin Bulmer new non-executive director

    Blackburn stepped down from ICICI Pru Life board following his resignation from the Prudential Group effective end of July 2022.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in same period last year. Net premium income grew by 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore compared to same period last year.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in same period last year. Net premium income grew by 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore compared to same period last year.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Wednesday said Wilfred John Blackburn has tendered his resignation as non-executive (additional) director of the company with immediate effect.

    Blackburn stepped down from ICICI Pru Life board following his resignation from the Prudential Group effective end of July 2022.

    Wilfred John Blackburn, non-executive director, has tendered his resignation as a director of the company with effect from July 27, 2022 due to his resignation from the Prudential Group effective end of July 2022, ICICI Prudential said in a regulatory filing.

    "Further, the board of directors of the company has through a resolution dated July 27, 2022 approved appointment of Benjamin Bulmer as a non-executive (additional) director of the company, nominated by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, with effect from July 27, 2022,” it said.

    Bulmer is the Chief Financial Officer, Insurance and Asset Management, at Prudential Plc. He oversees finance, actuarial and tax functions of the Group.

    Close

    Related stories

    He is associated with Prudential Group for over 25 years and has served in various leadership roles including Regional CFO of Prudential Asia, CFO of Eastspring — the Group’s asset management business, CFO of Prudential Hong Kong’s life and general insurance businesses, and Chief Accountant of Prudential Asia.

    An alumnus of London School of Economics, Bulmer is a British national who has been continuously based in Asia since 2006, working in a number of countries in South East Asia and the Middle East.

    ICICI Prudential Life stock was trading at Rs 525.85 apiece on BSE, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close. ICICI Prudential Life stock was trading at Rs 525.85 apiece on BSE, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close.
    PTI
    Tags: #Blackburn #ICICI Pru Life
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.