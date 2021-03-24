Why we are all in many businesses at the same time

It is a no-brainer: For any business, competitors are far broader than typically perceived. It's easy to assume that rivals are confined only to those in the same industry, or even to posit that in one's niche there are no competitors. Think again. There are always alternatives or substitutes, either directly or indirectly.

Here's a case in point: A woman seeks to buy something wonderful for her husband for their 25th anniversary. Seriously considering buying him a Rolex watch, she visits several jewelry stores. But wait – may be he would prefer a moving work of art, or even a memorable cruise.

Here lies a situational prospect. The shopper isn't necessarily in the market for luxury watch, but is seeking a suitable gift for her husband. This suggests that the establishment into which the prospect walks in first carefully should probe to determine what the customer really wants (a fitting tribute to marketing). Then the prospect must be convinced that the shop's option is the best possible choice. No business should ever assume that the prospect is solely in the market for their offerings.

This calls for finesse. Often, such a prospect initially will request specific information on art or spectacular cruises. Unless the representative probes beyond the obvious, the sale may be lost to the jeweller.

Let's say the jeweller does win, selling a Rs 12 lakhs watch. Then the security-conscious couple may need to decide between adding a jewelry endorsement to their home insurance, buying a home safe, or installing an electronic surveillance system.

Now consider the case of a less-fortunate wife who's just been dumped for a younger woman by her husband. Feeling compelled to recapture her self- esteem; she may ponder plastic surgery, cosmetic dentistry and psychotherapy. All represent situational rivals demanding excellent point-of-contact skills to maximise the healing opportunity.

Even in business services like consulting, there always are perceived alternatives, as I have learnt the hard way. Though pluses and minuses vary, the prospect may perceive each alternative as equally viable. These might include creating a specialised staff position, subscribing to a technical database or taking advanced classes. The prospect is ultimately after knowledge, and the consultant must convince them that his knowledge package is the most cost-efficient.

In the personal investments category, a man might query a stockbroker on hot picks and simultaneously be researching real estate, precious metals and other new opportunities like crypto currency. The stockbroker must quell the instinct to flash his up-to-the-minute market savvy without first learning about the prospect's financial objectives.

Similarly, day care centres compete with nannies, and weight-loss programmes spar head-to-head with gyms and home fitness equipment. Restless kids spending a week at grand parents' might be spirited off to a beach, amusement park or even a toy store.

Among such lower-ticket products and services, advertising must target the situational market. An example is the calorie binge for salad-weary, post-lockdown dieters. An ice-cream parlour may well be competing against a pastry shop and Starbucks. Ads can target this market by offering a special "time out" splurge coupon.

And consider a movie theater, which represents many things: a weekend baby-sitter, a safe first-date destination and a place to crash after work. Each of these needs suggests many indirect competitors – video game arcades, billiards pubs and Netflix, to name a few.

Obviously it pays to do some research, even if informally. Never assume that everyone who contacts a particular business will shop only its direct competitors. Even loyal customers always have situational options. Sales evangelists often remind us that we must emphasise what it does, not what it is.

The more we learn about the prospect's – or customer's – circumstances, the better we can identify market segments and make our offerings relevant to each. It always comes down to the classic marketing question: "What business are we really in?" Companies that have carefully analysed this usually find that they are actually in many businesses, all at once.