Why was Hindalco Industries forced to sell the US asset below fair value, leading to a dent in Q2 net profit?

Hindalco Industries' consolidated net profit in the second quarter would have been much higher if not for the fire sale of one of its assets in the US. The company's consolidated net profit - despite coming back to black sequentially - fell 60 percent to Rs 387 crore, as compared to Rs 974 crore a year ago.

In the first quarter, the company had a net loss of Rs 709 crore.

At the same time, profit from continuing operations jumped 83 per cent YoY to Rs 1,785 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 5.32 per cent YoY to Rs 31,237 crore.

"We are disappointed by the treatment given by the Department of Justice to Hindalco and Novelis. We didn't get a fair value for the asset," Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai said, during a media call on November 10. "We tried everything...we got caught at a wrong time and a wrong place," Pai added.

Hindalco announced the acquisition of US-based Aleris in 2018. The acquisition was done through its US unit Novelis.

What forced the aluminium major to sell the asset much lower than its fair value?

The deal

Hindalco needed to sell two assets to get the nod from the antitrust division of the US Department of Justice on the $2.8 billion Aleris deal. That was the agreement the two sides had signed in March.

This was after the Department had filed an antitrust lawsuit in September in 2019 that sought to block the deal, alleging that the acquisition would violate competition norms in the auto parts sector.

The auto industry is among the biggest clients for the aluminium major.

Apart from the unit in Lewisport, Hindalco also needed to sell Aleris the asset in Duffel. "We more or less got a fair value on the Duffel asset," Pai said.

All indications were that even the Lewisport facility too will get a good price, matching its fair value of about $340 million. The unit got interest from up to 15 suitors.

But then, COVID-19 struck.

Most of the suitors walked out. Only ones who stayed back were the private equity guys, how understood the value in buying an asset from a distressed owner. And it was finally American Industrial Partners, a private equity investment firm, that got the asset for $170 million, half the fair value.

"They took advantage of the situation," said Pai.

Couldn't Hindalco ask for more time?

The company did. It had initially got 30 days, and then 90 more days to strike a deal.

But when things worsened during COVID-19, the company approached the Department for more time. "We tried everything to get more time. But they pushed us hard to close it," said Pai.

One reason why the Department was rushing was the change in administration with the President-elect Joe Biden expected to take over at the beginning of 2021.

Does that sour the Aleris deal?

Not really, says Pai. In fact, adds the Managing Director, the savings from synergy has increased.

Earlier the company had expected annual synergy benefits to be $150 million a year. "Half of it was to come from traditional segments, including from admin and supply chain. The rest would come from the synergy of the Chinese operations," said Pai.

The company now expects the savings from traditional synergy items to increase to $120 million. "We have already achieved a run rate of $38 million at the end of the second quarter," said Pai. "Now that we have been running Aleris for two years, and have studied the asset in more detail, we see more benefits," he added.

The other COVID-19 impact

The pandemic has also impacted Hindalco's deal in Europe, where the Aleris unit had to sell its plant in Duffel, Belgium.

Though Novelis had struck a deal with Alvance, the aluminium unit of Liberty Steel Group that is led by Sanjeev Gupta, now it is stuck.

While the deal was struck for Euros 310 million and Alvance has paid Euros 210 million, the rest of the amount is yet to be transferred. Pai hinted that Alvance wants to negotiate for the rest of the amount as it believes the economic circumstances have changed because of COVID-19.

"We believe that is a fair price and they have signed an agreement and will have to pay," said Pai. The company has now gone for an arbitration regarding the payment of the remaining Euros 100 million.

Bright outlook

Pai said that the company is seeing robust demand from its clients in building and construction, and auto, in India. Internationally too, demand has come back strong from customers in can and auto segments. The only worry is regarding the aerospace industry that is still struggling to cope up with the pandemic.

On India, the top executive said that the third and fourth quarters should see even better demand. "If one goes by the RBI's outlook, the country is looking at a 10 percent growth in GDP in the next financial year. If that has to happen, then demand has to start up picking up," he said.

With the domestic demand picking up, company's exports have come down. From 80 percent during the lockdown, exports are now at 54 percent of the total output.