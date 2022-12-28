 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Trump's NFT collection was so popular and how you can mimic its success

Murtuza Merchant
Dec 28, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

From a low entry barrier to bespoke designs, Trump's NFT collection is a success and offers tips for future NFT creators

Donald Trump, announced the launch of his first non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Truth Social

Barely a couple of weeks ago, the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, announced the launch of his first non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Truth Social, the social media platform he created after being banned from Twitter.

While his followers were expecting an announcement about his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential elections, Trump surprised them and the cryptocurrency world, by announcing his collection of 45,000 digital trading cards, which included one-of-a-kind pieces, generic cards, and even autographed cards inspired by his life and career.

The speed at which the Trump Digital Trading Cards collection sold out, with all NFTs finding buyers at a floor price of 0.09 ETH within the first 12 hours, was even more surprising.

Even after the initial price spike, most of the NFTs in the collection are still being sold for 0.23 ETH or more, representing a 150 percent asset appreciation.

Some NFTs, like #4128, which has a unique design and is autographed by the former President, are quoting at as high as 4,500 ETH on the NFT platform OpenSea.

Whether or not one is a fan of Donald Trump, the stunning success of his NFT collection offers valuable insights for crypto businesses and NFT artists.