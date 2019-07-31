Why Sachin Bansal prefers to play it safe with debt funding

When Vivekananda Hallekere decided to raise debt funding for his two-wheeler rental startup Bounce, he was sure about what he wanted out of the transaction—the debt provider had to understand what it took to build a business from scratch.

“I wanted someone who would understand a business from a founder’s point of view, which is important for a startup," said Hallekere, chief executive and co-founder of the five-year-old Bounce, who pivoted from a luxury bike rental platform to the current dockless scooter-sharing solution to ease urban congestion.

He had spoken to a few interested investors and finally picked BAC Acquisitions Pvt. Ltd, a small investment firm founded in December 2018. Again, there was one main reason driving his decision—BAC’s founder Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded the country’s largest homegrown e-commerce company Flipkart.

Bansal, who had built Flipkart from a startup in a two-room house in Bengaluru’s Koramangala in 2007 to a behemoth with $21 billion valuation 10 years later, would understand what an emerging business really needed, Hallekere reckoned. Last year, US-based retail corporation Walmart acquired a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion, after which Bansal exited the company after selling his 5% stake for close to $1 billion. He’s now bringing his experience as a founder to the table as an investor in emerging businesses.

“The person I work with at Sachin’s office is one of the most experienced guys in terms of raising money, equity and debt. He tells us where to put our equity money, which investors to approach and how, and how to negotiate," said Hallekere. Bounce has raised ₹25 crore in debt across two rounds over the last six months, and is currently in talks with BAC to raise a third round of debt funding. The startup recently announced a Series C round of $72 million led by global technology fund B Capital Group and Falcon Edge Capital, a New York hedge fund.

In the seven months since he founded BAC after exiting Flipkart with nearly $1 billion, Bansal has become one of the country’s most prominent investors. His focus has been largely debt, with a bit of equity. Bansal has—directly and through BAC — put as much as $129 million into debt funding, according to Venture Intelligence.

“There is logic and prudence in what Bansal is doing. He is already an angel investor in some of these firms, so he has a leg in these companies," said Rajesh Sehgal, managing partner, Equanimity Investments, an early stage investor. “Debt tends to be less risky than equity investment. Debt is a better way to park capital. If a company does well, one can convert debt into equity. This is a good strategy from a risk mitigation perspective," he said.

Range of investments

Bansal has invested in an array of startups both as an angel investor and through BAC Acquisitions. He started out as an early-stage investor around 2013, backing startups such as e-scooter maker Ather Energy, medical technology startup SigTuple, learning platform Unacademy and aerospace company Team Indus. In February, he invested ₹650 crore in homegrown ride-hailing unicorn Ola. Bansal’s BAC Acquisitions has thrown its weight behind scooter rental startup Vogo, consumer electronics startup BoAt Lifestyle, consumer lending startup Kissht, non-banking financial companies Altico Capital India and IndoStar Capital Finance.

An email sent to Bansal regarding his investments and plans was not answered.

Bansal and BAC Acquisitions appear to be sharpening their focus on urban mobility and financial services. Experts say angel investments and debt funding could well be a way for Bansal to evaluate various business models and help him decide on his next entrepreneurial venture.

Founders too prefer debt investments as they can retain equity. BoAt, for example, raised ₹20 crore in venture debt from BAC and intends to use the funding for day-to-day business operations. “Venture debt helps us keep the capital structure intact," BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta said.

The interesting fact is that Bansal, who raised most of his capital for Flipkart’s expansion and growth through venture funding, is taking the less-risky debt route to back other startups. “Celebrity entrepreneurs, who have tasted success with their first venture, tend to be wary of failure and look to extremely large markets for their next play. Their ability to attract large dollops of capital is also a significant factor," said Vivek Durai, founder of business information platform, paper.vc.

While Bansal is has a personal interest in urban mobility, he appears to be “in the process of figuring out his next big step and some of his investments indicate a process of learning, especially about fintech," explained Durai. “The debt deals though are clearly ongoing treasury operations of his wealth manager," Durai added.

Either way, Bansal’s billions and business acumen are definitely a ray of hope for cash-strapped founders with big ideas.