Why RCB can’t think straight at the IPL auction table?

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to have played for one franchise since IPL's inaugural edition in 2008.

Ten teams, 204 players sold and Rs 551.7 crore spent—the IPL 2022 auction over the weekend was an intense affair. In a few weeks from now, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the cash-rich domestic Twenty20 tournament, will begin.

With two new teams, the season will be bigger and competition intense. Barring the two debutants, it is safe to assume that the remaining eight franchises go to the auction armed with a well-drawn shopping list—the gaps that need to be plugged and flab that needs trimming.

The idea is to get a balanced side, a combination that will win the tournament, at best, or get to the playoffs, at worst.

Simple as it may sound, Royal Challengers Bangalore don’t seem to have nailed it yet.

Teams that have a bunch of experienced all-rounders, a couple of wicket-taking spinners, a big-hitter at the top, a death-over specialist and a consistent middle order have fared well.

If you see any of the winning sides in IPL, the pattern is obvious. What makes or breaks the side, however, is the Indians who have played internationally.

As a side cannot field more than four international players in a game, Indian picks matter. Overseas players get distributed across teams more or less evenly and kind of cancel each other out. It’s the Indian talent that is the differentiator.

Mumbai Indians (MI), which have won IPL a record five times, and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the two teams that seem to have nailed it.

MI always had a rich bunch of Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

CSK, led by MS Dhoni, have had the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, who was snapped up by Delhi Capitals this year, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

What were they thinking?

RCB is one franchise that don’t follow this norm, resulting in some disastrous outings over the years. For them, it appears, the team has to depend on the four overseas cricketers and Virat Kohli.

That has been the pattern every year and this auction season was no different. Their Indian contingent continues to be weak, though they have added two superstars in South African batter Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore) and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore).

How can a side which has been led by Kohli for years, miss this important detail?

Going into the auction over the weekend, RCB had a purse of Rs 57 crore after it retained three players — Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore) and Mohammad Siraj (7 crore).

It had enough money to plug its biggest weakness—not enough Indian international batsmen—and get a couple of more all-rounders. But that was not to be.

RCB spent Rs 5.5 crore on Dinesh Karthik, now a television commentator. Karthik is still a good enough wicketkeeper-batter but he’s in the twilight of his career and doesn’t play cricket at the highest level.

RCB has always depended on its top order —Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers—with a wobbly middle and late order. So, the plan should have been to pick a couple of all-rounders and two or three good Indian batsmen, especially now that they don’t have the services of Gayle and De Villiers.

Instead, the franchise bought back seamer Harshal Patel (10.75 crore) and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore). Nothing wrong with that, it’s always good to strengthen the bowling attack.

Disorder in the middle

But in RCB’s case, the real problem is the middle order, still, no Indian batter of international merit was picked.

How on earth can a franchise, supported by all the analytics, with coaches like Simon Katich and Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket Mike Hesson not see the gaping hole?

Let’s try to pick the Playing XI from the players who were bought. Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj could well be the starting XI in the initial few matches. Hard-hitting Sherfane Rutherford, too, would get some games.

Though RCB have a good bowling line-up, especially when it comes to the pace attack, it doesn’t look like a champion side on the whole.

IPL 2022 mega auction in pictures: Who spent what, the biggest buy

Their spin contingent is not wholesome—they let go of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The middle order looks distinctly weak, depending too much on Maxwell, whose form waver, and they couldn’t hold on to young Devdutt Padikkal, the emerging Karnataka opener who has been impressive in the previous editions.

What is frustrating for the fans is that RCB, though a perennial fan favourite thanks to big hitters like De Villiers, Gayle and Kohli, do not even figure among the top four teams.

Year after year, the management seems to bungle at the auction table, for reasons best known to them. They missed out on buying good Indian batsmen this year as well.

They say cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, so it will be foolish to write RCB off but the Bangalore team has a task at hand.

Kohli, who couldn’t win the big prize even once, has relinquished captaincy and the side needs to find a replacement quickly. Perhaps that was the reason for picking up Faf, who has captained South Africa.

For the sake of RCB fans, let us hope the team makes it to the playoffs, though it will take some doing.